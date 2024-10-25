141% increase in people being treated for eating disorders in Donegal

There’s been a 141% increase in the number of people being treated for eating disorders in Donegal.

Figures up to June last year show there were 41 people in the county availing of support from CAMHS.

It’s led to calls for the Government to review the model of care for eating disorders.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle told Minister Darragh O’Brien in the Dail that he believes there are many people suffering with an eating disorder that have yet to come forward or have not been able to get a referral for treatment.

He has hit out at the slow pace at which the Government is addressing the need for additional resources: