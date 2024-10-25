Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Trio sign new deals for Finn Harps

Finn Harps have announced that Tony McNamee, Max Hutchinson and David Cawley have all agreed new deals committing them to the club.

Captain McNamee, has signed a new two-year contract to remain at Finn Park through 2026.

Harps’ boss Darren Murphy told finnharps.ie; “Tony has been brilliant since he has come back, he’s the Club Captain, he’s a great ambassador for this football club both on and off the pitch.”

During 2024, Hutchinson played 20 times for Harps. Starting 14 and coming off the bench six times.

Max Hutchison of Finn Harps. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Manager Darren Murphy, spoke about him signing a new deal; “He is one that I think we have yet to see the best of, and I am looking forward to the next two years to see Max progress and grow. It’s a brilliant addition again, a very popular member of the squad and a guy that is well liked around the football club.”

Midfielder David Cawley, has committed to a one year extension keeping him at Finn Harps through to the end of the 2025 campaign.

David Cawley of Finn Harps 

Mayo native Cawley arrived from Sligo Rovers during January 2024 bringing a wealth of experience of domestic and UEFA European football.

Murphy commented: “What he has offered on the pitch has been fantastic but David offers me so much more off the pitch. He is such a role model for our young players, that they can look up to and learn from.”

 

