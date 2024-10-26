Goals galore as Downings progress in Ulster

Downings have progressed to the semi-final of the Ladies Ulster Junior Football Championship with a 5-04 to 2-10 win over Butlersbridge.

The Cavan side started brightly but first half goals from Denise Doherty and Amy McLaughlin kept Downings in touch.

At half time, the sides were level at 1-05 to 2-02.

Two goals from Shannon McGroddy put Na Dunaibh in control and when Denise Doherty netted her second of the contest it was an uphill battle for the home side who trailed 5-04 to 1-08.

A late fight-back wasn’t enough and the game ended in a three-point win for the Donegal ladies.