Eye experts warn against cosmetic contact lenses for Halloween

Eye experts warn cosmetic lenses may look spooky, but can have even scarier long term effects.

The public is being strongly advised by optometrists to not use novelty lenses to complete their Halloween costumes as complications from unregulated materials can lead to blindness.

Accidently sleeping in contacts or not washing your hands properly before touching your eyes dramatically increases the risk of eye infections.

Liz Grennan from Optometry Ireland says putting in and taking out contacts should be done safely.