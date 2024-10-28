Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Man arrested for Derry sexual assault

UPDATE: Detectives investigating a report of a sexual assault which occurred at the Lecky Road area of Derry yesterday, have charged a man.

The 32-year-old has been charged with sexual assault by penetration and grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Detectives investigating a report of a sexual assault which occurred at the Lecky Road area of Derry yesterday, have arrested a man.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of related offences.

He remains in police custody at this time.

Police continue to appeal for information in relation to this incident and would ask anyone who can assist with their enquiries, to contact detectives on 101.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Audio, Top Stories

Eye experts warn against cosmetic contact lenses for Halloween

28 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Investigation underway following discovery of body in Wexford

28 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fresh plea to Government to follow through with permanent social welfare increases

28 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for more GardaI to be trained in using blue lights

28 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

News, Audio, Top Stories

Eye experts warn against cosmetic contact lenses for Halloween

28 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Investigation underway following discovery of body in Wexford

28 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fresh plea to Government to follow through with permanent social welfare increases

28 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for more GardaI to be trained in using blue lights

28 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Car seized from Letterkenny drug driver with no tax or insurance

28 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Nearly 1,800 deportation orders signed this year

28 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube