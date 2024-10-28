Man arrested for Derry sexual assault

UPDATE: Detectives investigating a report of a sexual assault which occurred at the Lecky Road area of Derry yesterday, have charged a man.

The 32-year-old has been charged with sexual assault by penetration and grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Detectives investigating a report of a sexual assault which occurred at the Lecky Road area of Derry yesterday, have arrested a man.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of related offences.

He remains in police custody at this time.

Police continue to appeal for information in relation to this incident and would ask anyone who can assist with their enquiries, to contact detectives on 101.