Nearly 1800 deportation orders have been signed so far this year.

New data will be presented by the Justice Minister Helen McEntee to government this week, which shows the number of signed orders is up 140 percent year-on-year.

Among the figures will be how fast-tracking asylum applications from some countries, such as Nigeria and Jordan, has had an impact.

Junior Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill says fewer applicants from those countries are seeking asylum.