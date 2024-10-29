Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Detectives in Derry issue appeal for information following sexual assault in city centre

Detectives investigating a sexual assault on a woman in Derry have issued an appeal for information and witnesses.

The assault occurred during the early hours of Saturday morning at approximately 1.30am in Bank Place in the city centre.

The suspect is described as a white male, believed to be 5 foot 10 in height, of a medium to large build, wore white trainers, dark-coloured jeans and a dark-coloured T-shirt with some type of marking or logo on the back.

The victim, aged in her late teens, has been left traumatised and extremely distressed and specialist officers will continue to support her.

Police understand Bank Place was busy at the time.

Anyone who was in the area, witnessed this assault, or believe they may have had contact with the suspect, is being urged to get in touch.

They would also want to hear from anyone who helped the victim in any way, including calling for help.

Police are keen to speak with motorists, including any taxi drivers, that may have any dash cam footage from this area at this time.

Anyone with any information, is being asked to make contact with police on 101.

