People urged to rethink buying or using fireworks this Halloween

People are being urged to rethink buying or using fireworks this Halloween.

Gardai in Donegal are reminding people of the horrific life changing injuries sustained during the festivities.

They’re warning that they are not only dangerous but also come with severe criminal penalties for anyone found igniting an illegal firework, throwing an ignited firework at a person or property or being found to be in possession of illegal fireworks for sale or supply.

Garda Sean Sweeney is urging people to be alert over the Halloween period: