Business Matters, Ep 217 AMG Leak Detection, plus the New Frontiers programme

On Business Matters this week, Chris Ashmore speaks with Newtowncunningham based Andy McGowan who has been in the plumbing business for 20 years. He now specialises in leak detection, using the latest technology.

Meanwhile, a new first phase of the entrepreneur development programme known as New Frontiers, which is funded by Enterprise Ireland, begins next week. Delivered in the North West through ATU Letterkenny and Sligo, this is a part-time online programme and is free. Geraldine Beirne, New Frontiers North West Programme Manager, has been outlining what it is about.

The full programme can he heard here: