Gardai say they’re disappointed with the number of drivers caught speeding over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Over 2,100 thousand drivers were detected above the speed limit with one driver doing almost 170 km in an 80 zone in Co Meath.

Gardai say the figure would be similar to other Bank Holiday Weekends, but they were hoping for a decrease following numerous campaigns.

Chief Superintendent, Jane Humphries, says people still think a serious crash won’t happen to them……………….