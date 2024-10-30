Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Kelly says there’s much more to be done as Carnatreantagh water improvements are completed

A Letterkenny Milford MD Councillor has welcomed Uisce Eireann works in the vicinity of Trentagh and Churchhill which have seen the laying of 2km of new water mains, but says there are still huge issues in that wider area which need to be addressed.

In a statement today, Uisce Eireann says the works, which began in late May and were completed in October, is now delivering a more secure and reliable water supply to local people.

Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly is welcoming that progress, but says there’s much more to be done between there and Letterkenny in areas such as Newmills, Bomany and Tullygay.

He believes major reservoir improvements must be included in that work to facilitate future building projects…………

