More than 2,000 drivers were detected speeding over the Bank Holiday Weekend.

Three people died on our roads and 15 serious crashes took place during that time.

218 people were arrested for driving under the influence, and 40 for dangerous driving.

209 drivers were caught on their phone and 75 weren’t wearing their seatbelts.

Gardaí say the figures are disappointing, given the public awareness campaigns that have been underway.