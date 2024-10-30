Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Shore Road, Kerrykeel reopens following fatal crash

The Shore Road in Kerrykeel has reopened following a fatal crash.

A man in his 60s died in the single-car collision at around 3:30pm on Shore Road.

The road was closed to facilitate a technical examination of the scene but has since reopened.

Top Stories

Creeslough Sign
News, Top Stories

Ministers issue joint statement after meeting with Creeslough Family Support Group

30 October 2024
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, October 30th

30 October 2024
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
News, Top Stories

Shore Road, Kerrykeel reopens following fatal crash

30 October 2024
Creeslough Explosion
News, Audio, Top Stories

Families affected by Creeslough explosion tell Justice Minister they want urgent independent statutory inquiry

30 October 2024
Advertisement

