Shore Road, Kerrykeel reopens following fatal crash

The Shore Road in Kerrykeel has reopened following a fatal crash.
A man in his 60s died in the single-car collision at around 3:30pm on Shore Road.
The road was closed to facilitate a technical examination of the scene but has since reopened.
