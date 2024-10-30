Uisce Eireann working to repair burst water main in Raphoe

Mains repair works in Raphoe today may cause supply disruptions to Craigs Road, William Street, McBride Street, Castle Road, Lifford Road, Derry Road and surrounding areas over the coming hours.

Works are scheduled to take place until 3pm this afternoon.

Uisce Eireann says it may take 3-4 hours after the estimated restoration time for supplies to fully return.

Meanwhile, Uisce Eireann say they are investigating reports of supply disruptions affecting Clonmany and surrounding areas in North Inishowen.