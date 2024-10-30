Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Uisce Eireann working to repair burst water main in Raphoe

Mains repair works in Raphoe today may cause supply disruptions to Craigs Road, William Street, McBride Street, Castle Road, Lifford Road, Derry Road and surrounding areas over the coming hours.

Works are scheduled to take place until 3pm this afternoon.

Uisce Eireann says it may take 3-4 hours after the estimated restoration time for supplies to fully return.

Meanwhile, Uisce Eireann say they are investigating reports of supply disruptions affecting Clonmany and surrounding areas in North Inishowen.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

roads policing
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai disappointed at high number of speeding detections over the Bank Holiday weekend

30 October 2024
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Investigations continuing into crash in Inver

30 October 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 October 2024
Speed Limits
News, Top Stories

More than 2,000 drivers detected speeding over Bank Holiday Weekend

30 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

roads policing
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai disappointed at high number of speeding detections over the Bank Holiday weekend

30 October 2024
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Investigations continuing into crash in Inver

30 October 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 October 2024
Speed Limits
News, Top Stories

More than 2,000 drivers detected speeding over Bank Holiday Weekend

30 October 2024
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Women connection with sexual assault in Derry

30 October 2024
Uisce Eireann
News, Audio, Top Stories

Kelly says there’s much more to be done as Carnatreantagh water improvements are completed

30 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube