Mogan and Gallen are presented with All Star Awards at RDS

Donegal’s Peadar Mogan and Oisin Gallen have been presented with their PWC GAA All Star Awards at the RDS in Dublin this evening.

Galway midfielder Paul Conroy has become the oldest outfield player to be named Footballer of the Year at the All-Stars, with Shane O’Donnell of Clare named as the Hurler of the Year.

The Young Footballer Player of the Year prize went to Armagh forward Oisin Conaty as he beat Donegal’s Ciaran Moore and Galway’s Johnny McGrath to the award.

Off The Ball’s Tommy Rooney caught up with Oisin Gallen at the event…