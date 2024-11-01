Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Mogan and Gallen are presented with All Star Awards at RDS

Donegal’s Peadar Mogan and Oisin Gallen have been presented with their PWC GAA All Star Awards at the RDS in Dublin this evening.

Galway midfielder Paul Conroy has become the oldest outfield player to be named Footballer of the Year at the All-Stars, with Shane O’Donnell of Clare named as the Hurler of the Year.

The Young Footballer Player of the Year prize went to Armagh forward Oisin Conaty as he beat Donegal’s Ciaran Moore and Galway’s Johnny McGrath to the award.

Off The Ball’s Tommy Rooney caught up with Oisin Gallen at the event…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, November 1st

1 November 2024
PSNI police
News, Top Stories

Carnamuff Road, Ballykelly closed following crash

1 November 2024
Philip McGettigan
News, Top Stories

Man who died in Kilmacrennan house fire named

1 November 2024
Creeslough Explosion
News, Audio, Top Stories

Garda Commissioner doesn’t rule out public inquiry into Creeslough explosion as criminal investigation continues

1 November 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, November 1st

1 November 2024
PSNI police
News, Top Stories

Carnamuff Road, Ballykelly closed following crash

1 November 2024
Philip McGettigan
News, Top Stories

Man who died in Kilmacrennan house fire named

1 November 2024
Creeslough Explosion
News, Audio, Top Stories

Garda Commissioner doesn’t rule out public inquiry into Creeslough explosion as criminal investigation continues

1 November 2024
buncrana entrance
News, Audio, Top Stories

Buncrana retains title as Donegal’s tidiest town

1 November 2024
revenue
News, Audio, Top Stories

Income Tax base will not be brpadened – Chambers

1 November 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube