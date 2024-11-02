Information appeal after public disorder at football match in Derry

Police in Derry are appealing for infromation after dealing with public disorder at a football match last night.

Before kick-off at the Lone Mooor Road area, a number of flares were set off by both sets of fans.

As the game finished, violent scenes took place inside the stadium which were followed by further disorder outside the stadium.

No serious injuries were reported.

Footage obtained by police will be used to help to identify offenders.

They are appealing to anyone with any information or who may have witnessed this evening’s disorder to contact them on 101.