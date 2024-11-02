Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ruaidhri Higgins: “It’s gut-wrenching being on the receiving end of it”

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins

Derry City have finished 4th in this season’s SSE Airtricity League Premier Division after their 1-0 defeat to Shelbourne at the Ryan McBride Brandywell last night.

Damien Duff’s side scored with 5 minutes of normal time to clinch their first top-flight title in 18 years.

The Candy Stripes had been in contention for league honours up until last week’s defeat to St. Patrick’s Athletic, and manager Ruaidhri Higgins described the feeling as “gut-wrenching”.

Higgins spoke to the assembled media after the game…

 

Martin Holmes caught up with league-winning manager Damien Duff, who says their success is well deserved…

 

 

