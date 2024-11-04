Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
PSNI issue appeal for information about attacks on women

Police in Derry have held a press conference seeking information about two attacks on women in the Waterside.

District Commander, Chief Superintendent Gillian Kearney said at around 10pm on Friday evening, 1st November, a woman in her 20s was walking in Drumahoe Park in the city, when she was attacked by a male carrying a knife. She managed to break free and run for help.

Shortly before 3pm on Saturday afternoon, a woman aged in her 40s was walking her dog in Top of the Hill Park area in the Waterside, when she was also attacked by a male carrying a knife.

She called out for help and swung her dog lead at him, prompting him to run off in the direction of Corrody Road. He is described as a white man in his 20s, around 5’ 10” tall with a slim build and was wearing all black clothing. He had his hoody pulled tight around his face.

Chief Superintendent Kearney confirmed that detectives are investigating the possibility that the two attacks are connected………….

The Chief Superintendent also  provided reassurance to the local community, adding: “We understand the concern these attacks will have on the local community, however, I want to reassure residents of Derry / Londonderry that we will have an increased high visibility police presence in key areas, including our local parks, which will continue throughout the city over the coming days.

“I can assure residents that there is no link to the attacks in the city centre last week. In both of those cases a suspect has been identified and those cases are ongoing.

“We are engaging with our communities and partners in the city around what we can do, as a collective, to ensure women and girls feel safe and empowered to go about their lives without fear.

“I would ask that if you notice someone acting suspiciously or if a person’s behaviour causes you concern, do not approach and instead call police immediately.

“Witnesses or anyone with information that could potentially assist our investigations can call 101 or submit online via https://www.psni.police.uk/report”

The Crimestoppers charity can also be contacted anonymously on 0800555111 or via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

In the Assembly Chamber in Stormont this afternoon, local MLA Gary Middleton urged anyone with information to come forward………..

 

