Second Three Trees-Carndonagh Greenway public consultation this week

A second public consultation on the Three Trees to Carndonagh Greenway Project is due to take place this week.

The project is currently at the options selection stage.

People are being invited to have their say on the Route Corridor Options.

In-person public consultation events will take place at Carndonagh PSC on Wednesday and on Thursday, at St Eugene’s Hall, Ballynally, Moville on Thursday.

More information is available on threetreescarndonaghgreenway.ie.

The closing date for submissions is Friday, November 22nd.