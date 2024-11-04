Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Second Three Trees-Carndonagh Greenway public consultation this week

A second public consultation on the Three Trees to Carndonagh Greenway Project is due to take place this week.

The project is currently at the options selection stage.

People are being invited to have their say on the Route Corridor Options.

In-person public consultation events will take place at Carndonagh PSC on Wednesday and on Thursday, at St Eugene’s Hall, Ballynally, Moville on Thursday.

More information is available on threetreescarndonaghgreenway.ie.

The closing date for submissions is Friday, November 22nd.

Riverine Community Park
News

SEUPB announces over €16 million for the Riverine project

4 November 2024
Buncrana Leisure 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Murray “sick to the stomach” after Buncrana Leisure Centre is not funded

4 November 2024
Sinead Assembly
News, Audio, Top Stories

NI Assembly told stamping out violence against women is ‘shared responsibility’ following Derry attacks

4 November 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 November 2024
