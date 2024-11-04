Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
SEUPB announces over €16 million for the Riverine project

The long awaited Riverine Project is set to go ahead after the Special EU Programmes Body confirmed over €16m for the initiative which will link Strabane and Lifford.

The 30-acre project will see the development of a shared park, a pavilion, an adventure play area and a footbridge.

Derry City and Strabane District Council has been working with Donegal County Council on this project for over 10 years.

Last year, a previous tranche of EU funding was lost when a foreshore licence couldn’t be secured on the Lifford side in time to meet the deadline.

However, once that was resolved, permission was granted in both jurisdictions in February, and the two councils submitted a new funding application.

The council’s say following its construction, the Riverine project will continue to promote sustained and meaningful cross-border, and cross-community relations through a range of programmed activities, targeted at various groups. This activity includes: a community heritage engagement programme; a culture and peace activity trail; a creative arts programme and a shared space connections project.

West Tyrone MP Orflaith Begley says this will be transformative for both Strabane and Lifford.

 

