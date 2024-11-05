Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Six non-compliances noted during HIQA inspection at Hillcrest House

HIQA noted six non-compliances during an inspection at Hillcrest House Nursing Home in Letterkenny. There were 55 residents on site when the unannounced visit took place in March.

Residents told the inspectors that they were very happy and content living in the centre, and that they were very well cared for by kind and caring staff.

However, non-compliances were noted in the areas of staffing, governance, premises, health care, infection control and residents’ rights.

You can access the full report, including the response from the nursing home HERE

Top Stories

thunderstorm the=under rain storm weather warning yellow orange red
News, Audio, Top Stories

74% of people in Donegal worried about climate change

5 November 2024
esb van
News, Top Stories

80 premises without power in Gweedore

5 November 2024
garda witness appeal
News, Top Stories

Number of houses spray-painted in Letterkenny

5 November 2024
Noel Jordan
News, Top Stories

Cllr Noel Jordan added to Sinn Fein General Election ticket

5 November 2024
