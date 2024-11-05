Six non-compliances noted during HIQA inspection at Hillcrest House

HIQA noted six non-compliances during an inspection at Hillcrest House Nursing Home in Letterkenny. There were 55 residents on site when the unannounced visit took place in March.

Residents told the inspectors that they were very happy and content living in the centre, and that they were very well cared for by kind and caring staff.

However, non-compliances were noted in the areas of staffing, governance, premises, health care, infection control and residents’ rights.

You can access the full report, including the response from the nursing home HERE