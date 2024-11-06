Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Business Matters, Ep 218: The Future Oak Farm project – plus a unique protein bar in the making

In this week’s edition, Chris Ashmore speaks with John Duffy who, along with Laura McGoran, runs a regenerative, organic farm near Churchill.

What they are doing could be an eye opener for many when it comes to uplands farming, and they have a business with several different revenue streams.

These include on-farm events  on their Future Oak Farm project – and products online for sale, and more recently plans for a unique protein bar using dehydrated beef or indeed venison.

John  was born in London, with his father from Gartan and his mother from Dungloe. Having studied engineering and been abroad, John came back to Donegal a decade ago with a few ideas regarding how to restore pastures in upland areas through regenerative and holistic management practices.

You can hear the full programme here:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

6 November 2024
Review of means test for carers to be completed by year’s end

6 November 2024
Downgraded homeowners to protest outside the Custom House in Dublin this afternoon

6 November 2024
Business Matters, Ep 218: The Future Oak Farm project – plus a unique protein bar in the making

6 November 2024
