Donald Trump has declared victory to become the next President of the United States.

Flanked by his family, he’s addressing his supporters at the West Palm Beach Convention Centre in Florida to chants of ”USA”.

Counting is still underway, but it seems almost certain he’ll be back in the White House, because of the states he’s done well in.

He’s now just 4 short of the required 270 electoral votes.

Donald Trump says he has made history: