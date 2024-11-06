Donald Trump projected to win first two key battleground states

Donald Trump’s projected to have won the first two of the key battleground states in the US election.

North Carolina and Georgia have voted in favour of the former President – along with a host of traditional Republican heartlands.

Kamala Harris’s team still insist they ‘feel good’ about finding a way to victory.

But she’s currently behind in counts in battleground states like Pennsylvania, Georgia and Michigan.

270 electoral college votes are needed for a candidate to become president – currently Mr Trump’s on 230.

Meanwhile bomb threats and technical problems have disrupted voting in at least four swing states – with the FBI claiming hoaxes came from Russia.