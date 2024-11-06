Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donald Trump projected to win first two key battleground states

Donald Trump’s projected to have won the first two of the key battleground states in the US election.

North Carolina and Georgia have voted in favour of the former President – along with a host of traditional Republican heartlands.

Kamala Harris’s team still insist they ‘feel good’ about finding a way to victory.

But she’s currently behind in counts in battleground states like Pennsylvania, Georgia and Michigan.

270 electoral college votes are needed for a candidate to become president – currently Mr Trump’s on 230.

Meanwhile bomb threats and technical problems have disrupted voting in at least four swing states – with the FBI claiming hoaxes came from Russia.

Top Stories

Emerald Airlines Donegal
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘There will always be an obligation on Government to continue Donegal-Dublin PSO service’ – Pat the Cope Gallagher

6 November 2024
Donald Trump
Top Stories, Audio, News

Donald Trump declares victory

6 November 2024
local-link-donegal-logo
News, Top Stories

Number of passengers availing of Local Link services in Donegal Sligo and Leitrim quadruples

6 November 2024
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
News, Top Stories

Emergency services at scene of crash in Newtowncunningham

6 November 2024
Advertisement

