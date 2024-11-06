Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal GAA confirm Michael Murphy’s return

Michael Murphy, GAA, Highland Radio, Sport, Letterkenny, Donegal
Photo Geraldine Diver

It’s now official, Michael Murphy is returning with Donegal for the 2025 season.

After weeks of rumours and a mass of reports on Wednesday, Donegal GAA have set the record straight and confirmed the 2012 All Ireland winning captain is coming back to the senior set up for next season.

In a short statement they said: “CLG Dun na nGall are delighted to confirm that our All-Ireland winning captain Michael Murphy will return to the Donegal squad for the 2025 season.

We look forward to the season ahead and the possible addition of other players to the 2025 squad.”

The Glenswilly clubman retired from intercounty duties in November 2022, with an All-Ireland title, five Ulster titles and five All-Stars to his name but the 35-year-old has now been coaxed back to the county setup by manager Jim McGuinness.

Murphy’s return bodes well for 2025 – Eamon McGee

