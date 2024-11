Michael Murphy is reportedly set to play with the Donegal senior footballers in 2025.

The Glenswilly clubman retired from intercounty duties in November 2022, with an All-Ireland title, five Ulster titles and five All-Stars to his name.

The 35-year-old has been coaxed back to the county setup by manager Jim McGuinness, under whom he captained Tir Chonaill to the Sam Maguire in 2012.

Eamon McGee won an All Ireland with Murphy and he says his return bodes well for next year: