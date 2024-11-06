Donegal to start league campaign in Kerry

Donegal are scheduled to start their 2025 Allianz National Football League campaign at the end of January away to Kerry with Dublin the visitors to Ballybofey in round 2 in the first Saturday of February.

The draft fixtures for next season have been sent out to county boards this week and they have until next Thursday 14th November to submit any proposed changes.

On their return to the top flight, Donegal will have four home games with Armagh, Derry and Tyrone also making trips to the county while trips to Galway and Mayo are also scheduled.

There are a number of big games on the opening weekend with a repeat of the All Ireland Final as Galway host Armagh while in Omagh, Tyrone will welcome Derry to Healy Park.

Donegal’s draft Allianz League fixtures.

Rd 1 – Kerry v Donegal

Rd 2 – Donegal v Dublin

Rd 3 – Donegal v Armagh

Rd 4 – Galway v Donegal

Rd 5 – Donegal v Derry

Rd 6 – Donegal v Tyrone

Rd 7 – Mayo v Donegal