Donegal is set to benefit significantly from a new round of funding under the Multi-annual Rural Water Programme.

A total of €6 million has been allocated to 12 projects across the county.

Among these projects, Maghera Group Water Scheme was allocated €2.5 million, the Meenatole, Booragh, Breaghy and Newtownfore Group Water Scheme recieved €1.2 million and the Lurgan Boyle Group Water Scheme is to see €1 million.

All projects: