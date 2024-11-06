Draw made for latest round of FAI Junior Cup

Clubs in the north west know their opponents for the first series of matches on the national stage of the FAI Junior Cup.

Cockhill Celtic will continue the defence of their title on the road at Tipperary side Rearcross FC in round 4.

Fanad United also have an away fixture at St John’s Athletic in Roscommon.

Letterkenny Rovers and Aileach have been given home ties, with Rovers taking on Tipperary’s Peake Villa and the Inishowen Premier Division outfit will host Dublin’s Blackforge FC

Games to be played the weekend of the 1st of December.

FAI Junior Cup Round 4 Fixtures:

St. John’s Athletic Vs Fanad United

Rearcross FC Vs Cockhill Celtic

Letterkenny Rovers Vs Peake Villa

Aileach Vs Blackforge FC