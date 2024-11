Foyle MP Colum Eastwood MP is urging the British Government to support lower commercial flight fares for people travelling from City of Derry Airport to London, which operates under a Public Service Obligation.

UK Transport Minister Mike Kane suggested that Mr Eastwood speak directly with airport management and Loganair which operates the PSO service.

Mr Eastwood told the minister at present, high prices are putting the service out of many peoples’ reach……..