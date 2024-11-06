EU funding confirmed for UU “Air-Dome” on Derry’s Northland Road

Derry is to receive an innovative new sporting and community facility.
6 November 2024
Ulster University announces expanded sports provision at Northland Road, Derry~Londonderry as funding bid approved for Air Dome
The 15,000m 2 indoor arena for sports and leisure activities will be a first of its size for Northern Ireland and will deliver investment in shared sports space
Ulster University has welcomed the approval of a funding bid to establish a 15,000m2 indoor sports and leisure arena on Derry~Londonderry’s Northland Road, close to campus.
A first-of-its-scale facility for Northern Ireland, the Ulster University Dome will transform the old Foyle College site in the city into a shared sporting space equipped with full-size pitches suitable for soccer, Gaelic games and rugby as well as other sports, community and musical events.
With an external perimeter and recreational trail, the dome will be connected to the Ulster University Derry~Londonderry campus and carparking facilities, becoming a hub for community events in the city with space for thousands of spectators inside.
The €10.86m investment through PEACEPLUS, a programme managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB), will be match funded by Ulster University to deliver a significant enhancement to its student and community facilities in the North West.
University Provost, Ulster University, Professor Cathy Gormley-Heenan said:
“At Ulster University we are excited to take the Derry~Londonderry Dome project forward with the help of the PEACEPLUS funding announced this week. This facility will be quite literally game-changing in terms of enhancing sporting and community facilities in the city and we are delighted to be expanding our offering for both our students and our neighbours in Derry~Londonderry.”
The news comes just two weeks after the University welcomed over 100 neighbours, business leaders, political representatives, stakeholders and partners to Derry~Londonderry for a campus expansion showcase.
Teaching over 5,300 students in the last academic year, the Ulster University Derry~ Londonderry campus is home to over 120 programmes including Sport, Physical Activity and Health, with more being added annually. This year, the University was ranked top 10 in the UK for five of the courses taught in Derry~Londonderry (Speech and Language Therapy, Information Systems and Management, Radiography, Physiotherapy and Health Studies), and the institution was shortlisted for University of the Year by Times Higher Education.