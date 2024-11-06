EU funding confirmed for UU “Air-Dome” on Derry’s Northland Road

Derry is to receive an innovative new sporting and community facility.

Ulster University has secured EU funding to establish a 15,000 square metre indoor sports and leisure arena close to its Northland Road campus.

The Air-Dome will be the first of its scale for Northern Ireland.

According to Ulster University, the Dome will transform the old Foyle College site in the city into a shared sporting space, equipped with full-size pitches suitable for soccer, Gaelic games and rugby as well as other sports, community and musical events.

With an external perimeter and recreational trail, the dome will be connected to the Ulster University Derry campus and carparking facilities, and it’s envisaged it will become a hub for community events in the city with space for thousands of spectators inside.

The €10.86m investment through PEACEPLUS, a programme managed by the Special EU Programmes Body, will be match funded by the university.

Provost of the university, Professor Cathy Gormley-Heenan says the facility will be quite literally game-changing in terms of enhancing sporting and community facilities in the city.

