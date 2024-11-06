Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Housing Minister expected to issue a statement in DCB remediation option downgrades

Homeowners whose redress remediation options have been downgraded say they expected a statement very shortly from the Housing Minister.

50 of them have gone to Dublin for a protest today ; they are now outside the Dail, having earlier protested outside the Department of Housing’s headquarters at the Customs House.

Over 100 homes in the affected area have had their remediation options downgraded, and they believe that is contrary to the ministerial direction, and therefore legally flawed.

Spokesperson Marti McElhinney says they wanted to meet Housing Minister Dara O Brien, but that didn’t happen………

