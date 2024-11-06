Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ireland to take to the polls on November 29th


The Taoiseach has confirmed the general election will be held on November 29th.

Simon Harris has finally ended all the speculation and confirmed the worst kept secret in Irish politics, that the general election will be held on November 29th.

Simon Harris will dissolve the Dáil this Friday afternoon.

Harris is flying to Budapest tomorrow for a meeting of EU leaders.

He’ll come back from that Friday afternoon and head to Aras an Uachtarain to request the dissolution of the 33rd Dáil.

From then the election proper begins though any candidate worth their salt has been out on the campaign trail for the past few weeks already.

It does mean there will be a tight deadline for registering to vote, with the last opportunity likely to be next Tuesday.

Top Stories

GN4_DAT_6553355.jpg--polling_station
News, Top Stories

Ireland to take to the polls on November 29th

6 November 2024
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wenesday, November 6th:

6 November 2024
O-Flynn-s-Traditional-Breakfast-Sausages
News, Top Stories

Food Safety Authority recalling sausages due to salmonella risk

6 November 2024
Protest
News, Audio, Top Stories

Housing Minister expected to issue a statement in DCB remediation option downgrades

6 November 2024
