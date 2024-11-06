MacLochlainn again urges Taoiseach to review the DCB scheme

The Dail has heard a plea for an immediate review of the Defective Concrete Block Scheme, with Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn telling the Taoiseach that many affected families are not engaging with the scheme because they can’t afford to.

The Taoiseach told him the scheme has been much improved, and recently saw the upper limits increased again.

Deputy MacLochlainn told him the reality on the ground is that the scheme is not working, and needs to be urgently reviewed.

He urged Simon Harris to act, saying this is already proving a major issue on the doors………….