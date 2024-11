The number of people using TFI Local Link services in the Doneal Sligo Leitrim area has quadrupled over the past two years.

Journey numbers have reached a record high of over 100,000 per week nationally since the rollout of the Connecting Ireland initiative. That includes 24,104 passengers in Donegal Sligo and Leitrim.

TFI say the increase in passenger numbers in the region is down to the introduction or enhancement of twenty-one key routes.