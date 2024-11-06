‘There will always be an obligation on Government to continue Donegal-Dublin PSO service’ – Pat the Cope Gallagher

There will always be an obligation on Government to continue the PSO service between Donegal Airport and Dublin.

That’s according to Fianna Fail General Election candidate Pat the Cope Gallagher who has been welcoming the announcement that the PSO air service has been extended by a year until February 2026.

The number of passengers using the airport this year is already up on the total number who flew in and out of Donegal in 2023.

Pat the Cope Gallagher says the need for air connectivity in Donegal will remain despite the delivery of other infrastructure projects: