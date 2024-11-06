Three injured in Newtowncunningham crash

Three people have been injured in a crash in Newtowncunningham this morning.
Emergency services attended the scene of the two car collision shortly before 7am near All Saints Church.
Gardaí have confirmed the injuries sustained were minor.
