New report finds Traveller community overrepresented in Irish prisons

A new report by the Joint Committee on Key Issues Affecting the Traveller Community has revealed that Travellers are disproportionately represented in the Irish prison system.

The report, titled “Travellers’ Experience of the Justice System,” includes 20 recommendations aimed at improving interactions between Travellers and justice institutions, such as An Garda Síochána, the Irish Prison Service, and the Courts Service.

Committee Chair, Senator Eileen Flynn, highlighted the findings that Travellers are often underserved when reporting crimes to Gardaí and are subject to harsher punishments for minor offenses.

She emphasized that racial profiling is a significant issue faced by Travellers when dealing with law enforcement:

 

 

