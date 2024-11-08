Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
27 driving tests cancelled in Donegal this week

27 driving tests have been cancelled in Donegal this week.

Recently due to illness and annual leave just one tester was available in the entire county which resulted in a number of test cancellations.

Questions are now being raised again over the lack of driver testers in the county and the knock-on effect this week’s cancellations will have on driving test waiting lists in Donegal which are among the highest in the country.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle says it’s vital a recruitment driver for testers is fast-tracked:

