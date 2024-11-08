Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

General Election to be called later today

The general election will be called later today, bringing down the curtain on the 33rd Dáil.

Simon Harris is traveling home from Budapest to make the announcement.

After weeks if not months of speculation the general election will finally be called today.

A tight three week campaign will see polling day confirmed for November 29th.

Simon Harris will skip out of a European leaders meeting in Budapest early aiming to be back in Ireland by lunchtime.

He’ll deliver a speech from Government Buildings before heading to Aras an Uachtarain to request President Michael D Higgins officially dissolve the Dáil.

From there he hits the campaign trail heading to a number of constituencies in Dublin.

Some parties aren’t waiting for the President to fire the starting gun however.

Labour will launch its housing policy this morning promising a State construction company funded from the Apple billions and annual housing targets of 50k a year rising to 60k in 2027, three years ahead of the Government’s targets.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

money20171162017705
News, Audio, Top Stories

One third of adults experience financial abuse

8 November 2024
earthquake
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal is Ireland’s most seismically active county

8 November 2024
Dail
News, Top Stories

General Election to be called later today

8 November 2024
Riverine 1
News, Top Stories

Two councils pledge continued cooperation to maximise potential of Riverine project

8 November 2024
Advertisement

Related News

money20171162017705
News, Audio, Top Stories

One third of adults experience financial abuse

8 November 2024
earthquake
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal is Ireland’s most seismically active county

8 November 2024
Dail
News, Top Stories

General Election to be called later today

8 November 2024
Riverine 1
News, Top Stories

Two councils pledge continued cooperation to maximise potential of Riverine project

8 November 2024
Cat Donegal Animal Rehabilitation Centre
News, Top Stories

Over €115,000 for animal welfare charities in Donegal

8 November 2024
Derry Rally
News, Top Stories

Demonstration calling for end of violence against women and girls taking place in Derry today

8 November 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube