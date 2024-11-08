General Election to be called later today

The general election will be called later today, bringing down the curtain on the 33rd Dáil.

Simon Harris is traveling home from Budapest to make the announcement.

After weeks if not months of speculation the general election will finally be called today.

A tight three week campaign will see polling day confirmed for November 29th.

Simon Harris will skip out of a European leaders meeting in Budapest early aiming to be back in Ireland by lunchtime.

He’ll deliver a speech from Government Buildings before heading to Aras an Uachtarain to request President Michael D Higgins officially dissolve the Dáil.

From there he hits the campaign trail heading to a number of constituencies in Dublin.

Some parties aren’t waiting for the President to fire the starting gun however.

Labour will launch its housing policy this morning promising a State construction company funded from the Apple billions and annual housing targets of 50k a year rising to 60k in 2027, three years ahead of the Government’s targets.