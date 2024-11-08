Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel is Eamon McGee, Katy Tyrrall McCafferty and Michael Harrison – topics include the US election result and what will dominate the run in to the Irish Elections and informants, potentially, being able to commit crime to aid an investigation:

We take your legal questions with Seamus Gunn and listener Roisin describes a strange incident she experience while traveling between Falcarragh and Gweedore:

Michael and Fionnuala join Greg for That’s Entertainment which includes a chat with musical legend Phil Coulter:

