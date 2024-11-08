Two councils pledge continued cooperation to maximise potential of Riverine project

Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council are promising to work together to maximise the potential of the Riverine Project, which received over €16 million in PeacePlus funding this week.

Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council Secure Significant PEACEPLUS Funding for Riverine Cross Border Community Park

News that €16.7m in PEACEPLUS funding has been secured for the Riverine Community Park Project has been welcomed by Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The Riverine Cross Border Community Park project is supported by the PEACEPLUS Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB). The funding was awarded under the Re-Imaging Communities Investment Area.

Spanning both Lifford and Strabane, this cross-border project will involve the creation of 30 acres of parklands and a new community pavilion building, developed through a partnership between Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Outlining the significance of the PEACEPLUS funding, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Niamh Kennedy praised the dedication and hard work of all involved in the project to date in making this award possible. She noted, ‘the Riverine project will create an iconic, progressive and sustainable shared space, uniquely connected by a pedestrian bridge spanning a transnational border, which will harness and drive intercultural, cross-community and cross-border cooperation.’

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Lilian Seenoi Barr added that the funding would allow the project delivery partners to create a sustainable shared space for the people of Strabane, Lifford and beyond. She said: “Considerable work has already gone into this vital project, and this additional funding will allow for the delivery of this facility of major significance for the North West region. The two Councils have been working in close collaboration to bring this project to fruition and we are delighted that we can now go ahead with its delivery that in turn will drive intercultural, cross border cooperation, and strengthen cross-community relations across this area.”

The funding was announced on Monday as part of a wider €77m (£65m) of PEACEPLUS funding that was awarded to transform six community facilities and public spaces in Northern Ireland and the border counties of Ireland.

The Riverine project delivers a new cross border public park of regional significance featuring an outdoor public events space, community building and play areas, environmental features, shared walkways, river access and parking. On the Lifford side the park will feature a designed landscape incorporating indoor and outdoor recreational features. This will be complemented on the Strabane side with recreational and environmental education and conservation activities. Spanning both sides of the River Foyle, this shared space will be uniquely connected by a new pedestrian and cycle bridge, as a symbolic link in connecting the communities of Strabane, Lifford and their wider hinterlands and representing a prominent physical symbol of a changing society.

SEUPB Chief Executive Gina McIntyre said ‘There was a huge response to this funding call which really demonstrated the public’s appetite and need for shared spaces within our communities. We have seen from previous PEACE programmes how shared civic spaces can act as beacons of hope within a community, real catalysts for change and enhanced socio-economic environments.

‘I am delighted that through PEACEPLUS we will be delivering transformed and repurposed facilities for people right across Northern Ireland and the border counties of Ireland. These new facilities will provide places where people can come together, collaborate and engage with one another in a safe, inclusive and welcoming environment. They are crucial for peacebuilding and reconciliation.’

Chief Executive of Donegal County Council, Mr John G. Mc Laughlin hailed the significant funding announcement. ‘Given the iconic nature of the development, both in terms of collaboration between the two local authorities and, this strong partnership between both Council’s is innovative and progressive in addressing the cross-border challenges and opportunities through Riverine. This partnership has not only been used to effect project development but will remain in place throughout, providing a unique cross border relationship in the commitment and management of a vital cross border asset.’

Chief Executive of Derry City and Strabane District Council John Kelpie said ‘We are extremely proud of the successful collaborative approach between all partners involved in this strategically important project and delighted to get this funding over the line. This innovative project has the potential to be transformational for Strabane and Lifford and the wider North West region and is very much in line with our overall objectives to invest in local communities so they can enjoy and harness shared space.’

The project also includes innovative activity programmes as an opportunity for sustained engagement in activities of common interest.

Mr Liam Ward, Director of Community Development & Planning Services, highlighted the importance of community engagement, stating that ‘a community engagement programme was carefully designed to maximise opportunities for meaningful and sustained co-operation. This programme will reach out to marginalised groups within Lifford and Strabane and surrounding areas, promoting cross community and cross border activities through themed activities and initiatives.’

Ms Karen Phillips, Director of Environment and Regeneration added that the two Councils would continue to work in close partnership on the next stages of delivering the project. ‘We are excited to be able to now go ahead with the delivery of this exciting project and successfully create a public park and shared space that communities can enjoy and will cross border and cross-community engagements in the North West.’

This new community asset along with the activity programmes, will facilitate cross community, cross border connections, and encourage greater interaction, positively impacting on peace and prosperity.