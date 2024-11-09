Rugby: Inishowen score five tries but are beaten by strong Virginia side

Inishowen have been beaten 64-29 by Virginia in this afternoon’s Ulster Championship 3 clash.

A Dermott McGonigle hat-trick helped Inishowen claim a try bonus point in what was a fantastic game of rugby.

Having trailed 33-0 early on, the Donegal side went over for two tries before half time to leave it 33-10 at the interval.

Virginia were well deserved winners at the end as they tagged on another four tries in the first 15 minutes of the second period.

With the full time report, here’s Highland Radio Rugby Correspondent Alec McDonald…