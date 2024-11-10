Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Fine Gael slightly ahead of Fianna Fáil in latest opinion poll

Fine Gael is just a nose ahead of Fianna Fáil to top the latest opinion poll.

The Business Post/Red C poll shows Fine Gael is on 22 per cent, with Fianna Fáil one point behind – both unchanged.

Simon Harris’ party is the most trusted on the economy and job creation, but Sinn Féin – which is up one point to 18 per cent – is the most trusted on housing.

Red C interviewed a random sample of 1,208 adults aged 18 and over online between the 1st to 7th November.

Business Post Political Correspondent Cónal Thomas says Fine Gael has more trust from voters on several fronts.

