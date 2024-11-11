Donegal Senator hits out over housing struggles for single parents

A Donegal Senator has hit out over the struggles of single parents in Donegal seeking housing from Donegal County Council.

One mother who is currently pregnant with her fourth child is living in a two bed apartment in Ardara with her other three children.

Mary’s children’s health has been affected by mould in the property.

She has been told by the Council that they can not review her situation until her fourth child is born.

Senator Eileen Flynn told the Nine til Noon Show that the current system is not fit for purpose: