Dead sheep dumped in Falcarragh forrest

*Content warning – image below*

A local councillor is calling on the public to take the proper steps when an animal dies.

This follows the discovery of a dead sheep in a forested area in Falcarragh.

Cllr Michael McClafferty says he understands that farmers are facing financial difficulties, but it’s important that animal carcasses are not left in the open.

As the animal has been dumped on Coillte property, Donegal County Council cannot remove it.

Cllr McClafferty hopes that a removal will be carried out shortly: