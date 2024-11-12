Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District back efforts to get Buncrana Leisure Centre over the line



Members of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District have backed efforts to get the Buncrana Leisure Centre over the line.

Councillor Michael McBride proposed a review of the capacity of Aura Leisure Centre, Letterkenny, with a view towards seeking funding for an extension of the facility.

However, with the Buncrana project shovel-ready, Councillor Ciaran Brogan believes Donegal County Council should prioritise efforts to secure funding for it.

He says having a leisure centre in Inishowen will ultimately alleviate any capacity issues in Letterkenny.