Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

Jackie McBrearty outlines how elections in this country do not consider the visually impaired while we debate the locations and need for election posters:

In this hour we have Community Garda Information and a chat with former housing Minister Eoghan Murphy about his new book ‘Running for Office’:

We chat to students of Loreto Community School about politics and a recent cross border initiative they were a part of and John McAteer and Paddy Rooney make their predictions for Election 24!