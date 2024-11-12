Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

Jackie McBrearty outlines how elections in this country do not consider the visually impaired while we debate the locations and need for election posters:

In this hour we have Community Garda Information and a chat with former housing Minister Eoghan Murphy about his new book ‘Running for Office’:

We chat to students of Loreto Community School about politics and a recent cross border initiative they were a part of and John McAteer and Paddy Rooney make their predictions for Election 24!

