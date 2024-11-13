Defective block homeowner says government must understand the human cost of the crisis

A defective block homeowner says he is sick of empty promises from Government.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Martin spoke of how he had brought a mould covered jacket to Letterkenny on Monday night last, hoping to show it to Taoiseach Simon Harris, but did not get the chance.

Martin told Greg Hughes the jacket was in room where his daughters slept until a few months ago.

He says one of the two girls who slept in the room is now on two inhalers.

Martin says these are the stories that the government needs to be hearing, as they tell the true story of what this crisis actually means………..

You can hear the full conversation between Martin and Greg here…………..