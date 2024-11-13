People prioritising heating and eating over health appointments – Irish Cancer Society

Around 850 are diagnosed with cancer in Donegal every year.

While last year, 420 in the county died from the illness.

The Irish Cancer Society are calling on the next government to fully fund the National Cancer Strategy.

It’s been found that cancer care will be a key issue for voters in the upcoming election, as 2 in 5 people in in Connacht and Ulster put off going to the GP or hospital because of financial barriers.

Emma Harte, Policy and Campaigns manager says is a sad reality:

Irish Cancer Society Support Line Freephone:

1800 200 700

9am–5pm, Monday to Friday